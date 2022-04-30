Fire kills 2 in Mims, believed to be family members, Brevard County officials say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A residential fire Saturday morning in Mims killed two people, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

MIMS, Fla. – A residential fire Saturday morning in Mims killed two people believed to be family members, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire — which occurred on Kingswood Drive — took the lives of an adult and a teenager, the sheriff’s office said.

[TRENDING: Man charged with murder in triple homicide that sparked Florida Amber Alert, police say | Crazy video: Bear chases family, dog into Apopka home | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Brevard County officials are currently working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine what caused the fire, deputies said.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.