PHOTOS: Firefighters tackle 2 acres of flaming mulch, brush at Apopka recycling facility

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Fire Department responded to a recycling facility early Saturday morning to deal with two acres of burning mulch and brush, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m. to Raynor Shine Environmental Recycling Services at 100 Hermit Smith Rd., called there for reports of an unknown brush fire, officials said.

Firefighters tackle 2 acres of flaming mulch, brush at Apopka recycling facility (courtesy photo). (Apopka Fire Department)

The majority of the fire was under control by 6 a.m., with crews still on scene later that morning to work on cleanup and further extinguishment, officials said.

It’s unknown at the time of this report what caused the fire, something still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according to the release.

No other details were disclosed.