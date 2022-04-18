Fire at Kissimmee apartment complex forces residents to evacuate, authorities say

A fire caused damage to an apartment complex in Kissimmee on Sunday, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS.

No injuries were reported after residents were evacuated from the fire at 2474 Sweetwater Club Circle, authorities said.

Authorities said the fire was determined to have started in the garden area between several two-story buildings, but to ensure that the blaze didn’t extend into apartments, crews opened up outer walls and the roof as a precaution.

Because of that, one unit is unsuitable for tenants, authorities said.

Representatives from the Red Cross were contacted about providing temporary housing assistance, authorities said.