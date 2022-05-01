Trailer fire displaces 1, kills cat and dog, Orlando firefighters say

The Red Cross is making accommodations for a person whose trailer firefighters now consider a “total loss” after a fire Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Units responded around 10:38 a.m. to 2820 S. Orange Ave., records show. A dog and a cat died in the fire there, OFD said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No other details were confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.