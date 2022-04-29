Police arrest man accused of following, shooting at 3 near UCF campus in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of following and shooting at three people near UCF’s campus in downtown Orlando has been arrested.

The Orlando Police Department said Careem Pryce, 19, was arrested in connection with the shooting. UCF police said Friday he had no affiliation with UCF or Valencia College.

According to police, the victims reported they got into an altercation with Pryce on April 17 at Knight Library, near UCF’s main campus, where the suspect threatened to shoot them. The three told police they believed Pryce followed them to UnionWest, the student resident community in downtown, and fired three shots, police said.

UCF police said the Orlando Police Department was able to charge Pryce with multiple felonies.

Police said this shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.