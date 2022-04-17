Man follows group from bar to UCF student resident community in downtown Orlando, shoots at them, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Police Department on Sunday said Orlando police are investigating after a man who threatened to shoot three people during an altercation at a UCF-area bar later followed the group downtown, where he allegedly tried to.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. outside of UnionWest, a student resident community at the UCF Downtown campus, and police said nobody was injured.

UCF police issued the bulletin on its social media later that morning, writing it believed the shooting was targeted and that the man posed no larger threat to the campus community.

The initial confrontation took place at Knight Library, where the three victims stated they got into an altercation with the suspect before the man suggested he would shoot them, police said. According to the bulletin, the victims believe the suspect followed them on the some 15-mile trip from Knight Library to UnionWest before firing three shots and running away.

UCF police said its 24/7 patrol of UCF’s campuses will continue, and that the department can be reached by calling 407-823-5555 or 911 for an active emergency.

No other details were disclosed.