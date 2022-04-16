86º

Body found in Lake Baldwin, Orlando police say

Incident does not appear to be suspicious, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police investigating an “isolated incident” Saturday said a body was found in Lake Baldwin, according to a statement provided to News 6.

Police said the incident did not appear to be suspicious and that officers were not looking for any suspects.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Lakemont Ave. around 11:12 a.m., records show.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

No other details were provided.

