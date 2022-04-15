1 injured in drive-by shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orlando, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on North Terry Avenue.

The suspect vehicle was found in the 60 block of West Amelia Street, according to officers. The department said “all suspects” were being questioned, but no information on any arrests has been made available.

The victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The age or name of the victim has not been released.