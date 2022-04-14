Orlando police make arrest in shooting that injured 2 near Coytown

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting outside of a hotel in Orlando that morning, police said.

Officers responded around 11:08 a.m. to the Home Suite Home at East Colonial and Primrose drives, where they said the driver and front passenger of a vehicle parked at the hotel had been hurt when a suspect shot at the vehicle with them inside.

Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the woman was not shot, but sustained a minor injury in the ordeal.

The two occupants were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to a statement from Orlando police.

In an update Thursday afternoon, police said officers had the shooter in custody and were not seeking anyone else at that time.

The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Erick Ramirez Ramos, police said.

“Great job to Deputy Chief Jose Velez for catching the suspect, our officers on scene who ensured the safety of the hotel staff and residents, our investigators for their diligent work, and to the staff of Home Suite Homes for the security measures that were in place that assisted with this investigation,” Chief Orlando Rolón said in a statement.