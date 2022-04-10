Man hurt in drive-by shooting near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in his 40s was injured in a drive-by shooting near downtown Orlando Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. to the 900 block of W Colonial Dr., where the victim told police he had been shot near the 600 block of Westmoreland Dr. by the occupants of a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and suspects have not been identified at the time of this report, police said.

No other details were disclosed.