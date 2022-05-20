‘Anastasia’ coming to Winter Springs Performing Arts Center

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Winter Springs Performing Arts Center is set to perform its rendition of the musical “Anastasia,” based on the 1997 animated film of the same name.

According to the center, the performance will “transport its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.”

The Winter Springs performing arts center is a nonprofit group with a self-described mission of providing “access, training and education to students of all ages in all aspects of the performing arts.”

Shows run Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4 at 1425 Tuskawilla Rd. in Winter Springs. Tickets are $16 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website here.