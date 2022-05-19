Theater West End to present spring musical ‘In The Heights’

SANFORD, Fla. – Theater West End, located at 115 W. 1st St. in Sanford, announced their upcoming spring musical “In The Heights,” a Tony-award winning show originally created by Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Hudes.

The theater’s website summarizes the show as a “revolutionary new musical” that combines “Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell a captivating story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots.”

“In The Heights” follows Washington Heights — a New York City neighborhood on the brink of change — as its residents deal with a host of issues, such as rising costs, education, failing businesses and connecting with their roots.

The musical observes each of these people as they struggle to survive, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air — a ticket that could change the livelihoods of Washington Heights’ residents forever.

The show will run from May 27 to June 12 on select days. Tickets start at $25 per person.

For more information on showtimes or to purchase tickets, visit Theater West End’s website here.