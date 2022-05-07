‘Waitress’ musical set to make tour stop in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The American Theatre Guild is set to present the Broadway musical “WAITRESS” this June at the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 7 - 8 as part of the “Broadway at the King Center” series of musicals as the next stop in the show’s tour.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center | Investors mass purchase Central Florida homes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A press release for the musical outlines the plot of the show:

“Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as ‘The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie’ and ‘Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.’ When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — shows Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.”

“Waitress” opened back in 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre and was based on the 2007 film of the same name. It was famous for being the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots.

Tickets to the show will start at $40 and can be bought online or by calling 321-242-2219.

Ad

Box office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.