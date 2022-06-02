Man sought after AR-15, piggy bank stolen from Ocala home

Cropped, rotated still of surveillance video showing a man who Marion County deputies said forcibly entered an Ocala home and stole three guns and a piggy bank on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

OCALA, Fla. – Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked the public for help to find a man who forcibly entered an Ocala home last week and stole three guns, including an AR-15, and a piggy bank.

The break-in on Locust Course Radial happened around 9 a.m. on May 24, deputies said. The victim stated he noticed damage to his front door after returning home from a hardware store, later discovering that a shotgun, a bolt-action rifle, an AR-15 and a piggy bank had been stolen.

A K-9 was able to find the piggy bank after tracking a “trail of money left by the suspect,” deputies said, but the man and the three guns he took are still unaccounted for.

Deputies released video captured inside the house that shows a man carrying guns out of a room.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-732-9111. For anonymous tips, deputies recommended contacting Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) referencing 22-29. Those who use the Crime Stoppers service and provide information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward, deputies said.