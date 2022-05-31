WATCH: Ocala police save 6-day-old choking baby at Golden Corral

OCALA, Fla. – Police saved a 6-day-old baby from choking at a Golden Corral restaurant in Ocala Saturday evening, according to the department.

Police said Officers Patterson and Coughlin arrived at the restaurant after hearing reports of the child choking on his mother’s milk and turning purple.

[TRENDING: Man killed in alligator attack at Florida park: report | Tropical tossup: Models differ on how area in tropics could impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Patterson grabbed the baby and started patting the boy’s back, which caused the child to “make a noise” before finally crying, according to officers.

Coughlin took over, continuing to pat his back, police said, which caused the boy to cry even more and open his eyes.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where the agency said he is expected to be OK.