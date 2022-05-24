Video of baby sloth being reunited with its mother will melt your heart

A video has gone viral and once you see it, you’ll understand why.

The Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica recently rescued a baby sloth and filmed the moment when it was reunited with its mother.

[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the video posted on Facebook, Jaguar Resource Center staff members found a baby sloth crying below a tree near the beach on May 10.

The center said the mom was seen climbing back up the canopy, so staff members brought the baby back to the center for a check-up.

The baby sloth did not have any injuries and was healthy, the center said.

So the staff went back to where the mother sloth had been spotted and they played a recording of the baby’s cry to get the mom’s attention to come down the tree, the post said.

And what happened next will melt your heart.

The reunion between the two was just the sweetest.

A job well done by the staff at the Jaguar Rescue Center.