Red Horse Ranch offering youth summer camps for animal care

SANFORD, Fla. – Red Horse Ranch in Sanford announced it is accepting applications for its June summer camps, available to ages 6 and up.

According to the ranch’s website, attendees will “get to experience both the joys and rewards of building a relationship with the animals and the satisfaction of hands-on work on the ranch.”

Summer camp activities will include bottle-feeding baby goats, grooming horses, bathing farm animals and cleaning stalls, the ranch said.

Snacks will be provided daily, though the ranch asked that attendees bring sunscreen, water, comfortable shoes and “barn-ready clothes.”

The camp will run June 6 - 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost to register is $250 per person.

For more information or to register, visit the Red Horse Ranch website here.