Deputies looking for man who robbed Dollar General in Orlando

Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a clerk at a Dollar General in Orlando.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint in east Orlando on Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to catch the suspected armed robber, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In a video posted on Twitter, deputies show close-up photos of the man’s face and car, a cobalt blue 2022 Genesis G70.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip at 800-423-8477.

CAN YOU ID? Help our detectives catch this guy, who robbed a clerk at a Dollar General in East Orlando at gunpoint on 7/18. Closeup photos of his face and car - cobalt blue 2022 Genesis G70 - at end of video. Call @CrimelineFL 800-423-8477 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Joic6sAVL8 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 19, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: