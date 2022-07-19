74º

Deputies looking for man who robbed Dollar General in Orlando

Sheriff’s office says subject robbed a clerk at gunpoint on Monday

Maria Briceno

Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a clerk at a Dollar General in Orlando.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint in east Orlando on Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to catch the suspected armed robber, deputies said.

In a video posted on Twitter, deputies show close-up photos of the man’s face and car, a cobalt blue 2022 Genesis G70.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip at 800-423-8477.

