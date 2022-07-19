87º

LIVE

Local News

Orlando police release new photos to ID dead woman seen dragged, dumped along road

Police tweet photos of unknown woman’s jewelry

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Crime, Suspicious Death
Orlando police trying to identify woman in suspicious death investigation. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police continue to search for clues in the death of a woman who was seen last month being dragged by a man and dumped on the side of a road.

Detectives are attempting to identify the woman, believed to be Hispanic and in her 30s.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police on Tuesday tweeted an image of the woman and the jewelry she was wearing when she was found dead in late June in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.

No details about the man have been released.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email