Reward offered for information after man seen dragging woman in Orlando, police say

A sketch of a woman who Orlando police said was seen being dragged by a man near the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Blvd. on Monday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department on Twitter Sunday shared a flyer provided by Crimeline of a potential reward for information about an alleged incident where a man was seen dragging a woman in the Engelwood Park neighborhood last week.

Officers responded Monday to the 800 bock of Roberto Clemente Blvd. in reference to the incident, police said.

The flyer, embedded below, included a sketch of the yet unidentified victim.

PLEASE HELP ID: Our detectives need your help to identify the woman seen in the sketch. On June 20th, we responded to the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Blvd. after a man was seen dragging her.



Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the woman’s identity was urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS(8477). A potential reward of up to $5,000 was offered for such information.

The woman was described as being possibly in her 30s and is believed to be Hispanic, police said.

No other details were shared.