Orange County deputies seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Union Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago in Union Park.
India McKenzie was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, in the area of East Colonial Drive and Murdock Boulevard, deputies said.
McKenzie is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, deputies said. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and tie-dye pants.
Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.
MISSING JUVENILE: 15-year-old India McKenzie was last seen at 8:30 a.m. 6/11 in the area of East Colonial Dr. and Murdock Blvd. India was last seen wearing a tye-dye shirt and tye-dye pants.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 22, 2022
If you see India or know anything about where she may be, please call 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/YhjFmFdtHz