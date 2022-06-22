Orange County deputies seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Union Park

India McKenzie, 15, was last seen on June 11 in the area of East Colonial Drive and Murdock Boulevard, deputies said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago in Union Park.

India McKenzie was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, in the area of East Colonial Drive and Murdock Boulevard, deputies said.

McKenzie is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, deputies said. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and tie-dye pants.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.