Cocoa police search for missing, endangered 17-year-old girl who may be in Orange County

COCOA, Fla. – The Cocoa Police Department announced Wednesday its officers had begun searching for a missing teen believed to be in Orange County.
A’querya Collins, 17, is considered endangered “due to her state of mind,” police said. According to a tweet, the department believes Collins is in the Waterford Lakes area.
[TRENDING: Marion County woman wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket | Beauty shop targeted, building vandalized with racial slurs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Police said Collins currently has blonde hair, as seen in the photo at the top of this story.
Anyone who sees Collins was asked to send a text or email to the address dropadime@cocoapolice.com.
No other information was shared at the time of this report.
HAVE YOU SEEN HER?— CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) June 22, 2022
A'QUERYA COLLINS is 17 and is missing. She is considered endangered due to her state of mind. She is believed to be in the Waterford Lakes area. She has blonde hair as seen here. If you have seen her, please text or email us at dropadime@cocoapolice.com. pic.twitter.com/pRvM75loGO