Cocoa police search for missing, endangered 17-year-old girl who may be in Orange County

A’querya Collins believed to be in Waterford Lakes, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A’querya Collins, 17, who was reported missing and is considered endangered, Cocoa police said. (Cocoa Police Department)

COCOA, Fla. – The Cocoa Police Department announced Wednesday its officers had begun searching for a missing teen believed to be in Orange County.

A’querya Collins, 17, is considered endangered “due to her state of mind,” police said. According to a tweet, the department believes Collins is in the Waterford Lakes area.

Police said Collins currently has blonde hair, as seen in the photo at the top of this story.

Anyone who sees Collins was asked to send a text or email to the address dropadime@cocoapolice.com.

No other information was shared at the time of this report.

