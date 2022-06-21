Police search for missing woman who allegedly last stayed at Budget Inn in Ocala

OCALA, FLA – A woman from Ocala was reported missing on June 3, and her family is worried because they have not heard from her or seen her on social media, the police said.

Grace Michelle Mancell Slane, who goes by “Gracie” was last contacted on May 9, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

She was allegedly staying at the Budget Inn, located at 2901 S Pine Ave. in Ocala and has been known to use drugs, according to police.

Slane is described as having multiple tattoos, including the name “Joshua” on her chest. She also has tattoos on her shoulders and calves, officials said.

If anybody has information on Slane’s whereabouts, call OPD at 352-369-7000 or dial **TIPS.