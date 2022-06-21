Missing, endangered 32-year-old woman last seen in Ocklawaha

Amanda Carmella Kerr, 32, was last seen on June 5, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 32-year-old woman who was last seen over two weeks ago in Ocklawaha.

Amanda Carmella Kerr was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 5 and is considered to be endangered as she has several mental health issues and has not been taking her medication, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said she was walking west on the 17900 block of SE 95th St Road in Ocklawaha.

Kerr was last seen wearing jean shorts, a red see-through top and a black bra.

She has a burn on one of her hands, investigators said. Kerr also has a tattoo that says “Rick” on her neck and another that says “Phoenix” on her leg, extending from her knee to her hip.

Kerr is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 126 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Kerr’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.