87º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Missing, endangered 32-year-old woman last seen in Ocklawaha

Amanda Carmella Kerr, 32, last seen on June 5

Maria Briceno

Tags: Marion County, Missing, Endangered, Missing Person
Amanda Carmella Kerr, 32, was last seen on June 5, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 32-year-old woman who was last seen over two weeks ago in Ocklawaha.

Amanda Carmella Kerr was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 5 and is considered to be endangered as she has several mental health issues and has not been taking her medication, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said she was walking west on the 17900 block of SE 95th St Road in Ocklawaha.

Kerr was last seen wearing jean shorts, a red see-through top and a black bra.

She has a burn on one of her hands, investigators said. Kerr also has a tattoo that says “Rick” on her neck and another that says “Phoenix” on her leg, extending from her knee to her hip.

Kerr is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 126 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Kerr’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Maria joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2022.