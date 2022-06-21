Woman found dead in Altamonte Springs apartment; police question person of interest

Police said they responded to a well-being check at 909 Ballard Street Tuesday morning where they found a woman's body.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman was found dead at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex and police are interviewing a person of interest.

Police said they responded to a well-being check at 909 Ballard Street Tuesday morning, near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Eastmonte Park.

Police have not released any more details about the incident, except to say that they are interviewing a person of interest and that the case is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to call Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.