Marion County Sheriff’s Office dive team joins search for missing boater in Lake Weir

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office joined the search for a missing boater in Lake Weir on Tuesday.

Marion County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also part of the search efforts.

The Ocala StarBanner reported Tuesday that the sheriff’s office was notified around 2:30 p.m. to the boat stuck on Lake Wier with one overboard and three children between the ages of 8-12 still onboard.

At the time of this report, firefighters did not know if the missing boater had been located.

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.