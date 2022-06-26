Brevard County deputies shoot, kill man believed to have kidnapped two women in Osceola County

CENTRAL FLORIDA – Brevard County deputies shot and killed a man believed to have kidnapped two women and fired at law enforcement officers Sunday night.

According to a release by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the man shot and kidnapped a woman in Osceola County and had another woman hostage in his car, before leading deputies there on a pursuit.

The pursuit continued into the southern Brevard County, where deputies say the man fired at Indian River County Deputies. According to the release, no deputies were injured.

BCSO says the pursuit ended near Old Dixie Highway and Foley Lane in Grant, after the vehicle became disabled.

There, they say, the man exited the vehicle, holding a gun to the head of one of the women held hostage, and entered a wooded area. Deputies were able to locate the pair and the man began a shootout with members of the Indian River and Brevard County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Sebastian Police Department, according to the release.

The man was shot and killed in the exchange, and no officers were injured. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the release.

The women were both taken to the hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

The man has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story, check here for more updates.