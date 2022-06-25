Reports: Deputies ID ‘many of the kids’ who broke into $8M Florida mansion to party, fight, steal

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly made significant headway in its investigation surrounding a party-ravaged, multi-million dollar mansion in Seaside that deputies said was broken into and vandalized last weekend by hundreds of teenagers while its owners were out of town.

According to published media reports, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday it had “identified many of the kids” who deputies said photographed and recorded themselves on social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat damaging and stealing from the home, with the footage even showing “where some of the people attending turn the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring.”

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the “kids” referenced pending the determination of who stole what, including sports memorabilia and a video game console, according to statements given to the NY Post by Public Information Officer Corey Dobridnia. At the time of that report, no arrests had yet been made; Dobridnia credited help from other sheriff’s offices, school resource officers and even some of the individuals’ parents in tracking down the partiers found so far.

[CONTENT WARNING: Graphic language used in video below.]

Dobridnia told the NY Post that the homeowners felt violated.

“They can replace their stuff, but you cannot replace the peace of mind after kids went into their bathrooms, tried on their clothes,” Dobridnia said. “You can’t put a price on a violation of privacy, and that’s what it is.”

Those with information regarding the incident were asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (850) 892-8111, or by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS to remain anonymous.

“If you had a part in it, we would encourage you to come forward and take accountability,” Dobridnia said.