Couple arrested after dogs found in ‘inhumane’ conditions, Brevard deputies say

COCOA, FLA – A man and woman were arrested Wednesday after deputies found three dogs living in “inhumane” conditions in the couple’s home, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office stated deputies responded to a call about an overdose at a home on Beck Drive in Cocoa Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | 19 Central Florida restaurants make list of 100 top places to eat in state | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Records show deputies at the home found three dogs living in a “large quantity” of feces on the floor and believed the dogs were suffering from mange, a skin disease caused by parasites.

Furthermore, reports indicate that there was no water in the home for the dogs to drink, and dog food had been scattered over the feces. In addition, deputies said two of the dogs were suffering from hair loss, and the third had internal injuries.

Later, deputies said they were able to execute a search warrant to remove the three dogs, named Kona, Shady and 982378 (the owners did not have a name for the dog, so a number was assigned instead).

The sheriff’s office said According to a report by the sheriff’s office, the conditions of the home were “worse than if an animal was living stray on the streets.”

The department contacted one of the owners of the dogs, 43-year-old Jamie Davis, who told the department that she had fed the dogs before she’d left the house Tuesday morning.

Ad

Sheriff Wayne Ivey offered a $1,000 reward to the community for information leading to the arrest of Jamie Davis and her husband, 46-year-old Javier Davis.

The two suspects were found hours later after a Facebook live was posted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Davis and Javier Davis are being held in the Brevard County Jail on bonds of $22,500 each, officials said. The pair faces charges for confinement of animals without sufficient food, water or exercise, and animal cruelty.

The dogs are currently being taking care of by the Brevard Sheriff’s Office’s veterinarian team, according to Ivey.