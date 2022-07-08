Woman who led motorized suitcase pursuit through Orlando airport agrees to plea deal

Chelsea Alston, 32, was scheduled to go on trial in April on felony charges of battering a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief and re-arrested after failing to appear in court.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The New Jersey woman who appeared in a viral video riding a motorized suitcase through Orlando International Airport while being pursued by a police officer has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, court records show.

Chelsea Alston, 32, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief causing more than $1,000 in damage. Each felony count carried a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Alston was arrested in April 2021 following an incident that was captured by an Orlando police officer’s body-worn video camera.

After airline workers barred Alston from boarding a plane because she appeared intoxicated, Alston left the gate area riding a motorized suitcase as the officer followed behind her on a bicycle.

“We’re going to have a bike pursuing a suitcase in a minute,” said Officer Andrew Mamone, as he tried to catch up to Alston and escort her out of a secured area of the airport.

Mamone later arrested Alston after she allegedly spit on the officer. Alston was also accused of causing more than $1,000 in damage to his patrol car.

A judge sentenced Alston to the 50 days in jail, which she previously served after her arrest, and placed her on supervised probation for 12 months.

As part of her sentence, Alston is required to pay $1,222 in restitution to the Orlando Police Department for the damaged patrol car.

Alston must also complete an anger management program, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, and perform 75 hours of community service, court records show.

If Alston successfully completes her sentence the judge will withhold adjudication, meaning no conviction will appear on her criminal record.

This comes after Alston was re-arrested for failing to appear in court and show up for her initial trial earlier this year.

