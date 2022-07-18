Man broke into Volcano Bay restaurant, poured himself a drink, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man walked into a Volcano Bay restaurant after hours, poured himself a drink and broke the doors to get out of the place last month, Orlando police said.

A 32-year-old Illinois man was arrested on June 22 in connection with the incident and faces burglary and petit theft charges.

According to police, the man was seen on surveillance video walking into Krakatoe Katy’s after it had closed, going behind the counter and pouring an alcoholic drink without permission.

After that, officers said the man tried to exit but the doors were locked, so he slammed his shoulder into the door a few times, causing the locks on the doors to break.

Police said they caught the man when he asked Universal Orlando security to help him locate a lost item.

According to an arrest affidavit, the damage to the doors cost about $1,700 and the stolen drink amounted to about $50.

