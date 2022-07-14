Shrek, Donkey meet-and-greet finds new location at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone’s favorite swamp ogre, Shrek, has a found a new home at Universal Orlando.

Starting today, guests can meet Shrek, Donkey and Fiona in the theme park’s KidZone during select times of the day. Duloc’s famous ogre is taking an area formally held by the purple dinosaur, Barney; which is now called DreamWorks Destination.

Shrek’s move comes as his former 4D ride closed earlier this year, and his old meet-and-greet location went behind construction walls due to the closure of the Monsters Café.

Universal has not announced what is taking over the old space.

Guests can find meet-and-greet times for Shrek in the official Universal Orlando app.