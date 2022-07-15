New game at Orlando’s ICON Park allows riders to shoot toy guns from The Wheel at targets below

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is adding a new feature to The Wheel which will see guests given toy guns to shoot at targets set up around the park.

The Bullseye Blast game encourages guests to scan the rooftops for “50 strategically pre-selected targets with varying degrees of difficulty” during the 18-minute ride, according to a news release.

“Each of the custom-made blasters has a scope on it, allowing the players to view an infrared beam and assist them when aiming at the targets. The score is displayed on the side of the blaster and targets flash off and on to confirm a hit,” the release reads.

Riders can take part in the Bullseye Blast game on The Wheel at ICON Park (ICON Park)

The park boasts this game is the first of its kind for an observation wheel. The release said the game was developed exclusively for The Wheel.

The game can be added to the ride for an additional $5.95, according to the release.

