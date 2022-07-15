10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida with a free drink to customers.

Customers can get a free hot coffee or fountain drink on Monday, July 18, marking the day the company opened its first location in Orlando.

The company also said it will be launching a Florida 10th Anniversary Fund.

“Though it’s been 10 years since Wawa first opened its doors in the Sunshine State, it feels like we’ve been here for even longer as we’ve been fortunate to develop so many lasting relationships and meaningful connections over the past decade,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s president and CEO, said in a release. “We’re thrilled to offer all Florida customers free coffee on July 18 and celebrate that with the launch of the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund to support all the nonprofit organizations that give back to our communities in countless ways, every day.”

Wawa said this fund will “feature a total of $100,000 in donations to be spread across 1,000 local nonprofits in areas surrounding health, hunger, and everyday heroes.”

Nonprofits can apply by clicking here.

