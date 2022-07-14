89º

Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen new location set to open in August

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Fuddruckers sign (AP Photo/Josh Wood) (Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February.

The business said the Orlando location will grow the brand in more ways than just adding a new location.

“It’s a new concept, it will be an extension of Crispy Kissimmee, with a more extensive and varied menu. It will have a bar, table service and we will have a “Market” where you can get our products ready to cook at home,” a Facebook post said.

Crocante said the new restaurant is set to open in August, though it did not give an exact date.

The Kissimmee location can be found at 1550 W. Vine St.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

