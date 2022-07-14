Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February.

The business said the Orlando location will grow the brand in more ways than just adding a new location.

“It’s a new concept, it will be an extension of Crispy Kissimmee, with a more extensive and varied menu. It will have a bar, table service and we will have a “Market” where you can get our products ready to cook at home,” a Facebook post said.

Crocante said the new restaurant is set to open in August, though it did not give an exact date.

The Kissimmee location can be found at 1550 W. Vine St.

