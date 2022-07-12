Top your ice cream with perfume: Salt & Straw offers unique deal for National Ice Cream Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A trip to an ice cream parlor already comes with plenty of delicious aromas, but Salt & Straw is looking to take those scents to a new level by offering to top your frozen treat with a spray of perfume.

The Portland-based business already known for its eclectic ice cream flavors is getting ready to serve up an edible “culinary perfume” for its customers to enjoy, according to a news release.

In order to get people excited about the new scents, the chain of ice cream shops will be offering a free spritz of the perfume on any of its ice cream flavors for National Ice Cream Day, July 17, the release reads.

The perfume comes in three aromas:

A Cloud of Cocoa

A Plume of Blooms

A Swoon of Citrus

Edible perfume available in three aromas (Salt & Straw)

The offer will be available at all Salt & Straw’s parlors, including its location at Disney Springs.

After July 17, the perfume will be offered as a topping for 50 cents. Customers will also be able to buy a bottle of the fragrance for $65, according to the company.

In addition to the free spray at scoop shops, Salt & Straw is also offering an online deal from July 14-18 where anyone who orders five pints of ice cream will get a sixth surprise pint for free, the release said.