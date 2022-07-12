Princess Tiana takes center stage in new Food & Wine Festival merchandise

For the First Time, Princess Tiana Will Be the Featured Disney Character on A 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Collection

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is sharing a first look at the new merchandise coming to the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Beginning July 14, EPCOT guests are invited to embark on a tasty tour of new flavors and sips, along with live entertainment, family activities and more.

For the first time ever, Princess Tiana is getting her own merchandise collection which includes an array of kitchenware and apparel.

For the First Time, Princess Tiana Will Be the Featured Disney Character on A 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Collection (Disney)

“The collection features illustrations that showcase Tiana’s passion for cooking and the memorable shade of lily pad green used in Princess Tiana’s iconic dress in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog.” Items in the collection include an apron, measuring cups, cake stand, spatula, flour sifter, rolling pin, oven mitts, and more,” Disney explained in a news release.

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival merchandise (Disney)

Other merchandise lines will pay tribute to popular favorites including Remy, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and of course, Figment.

The 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs through Nov. 19.

Disney said more merchandise is expected to be released this fall with many items on shopDisney.com.

