Walt Disney World to launch new car locator app

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Have you ever had trouble finding your car in the parking lot after a long day at a Walt Disney World? If so, a solution is on the way!

Walt Disney World is teaming up with State Farm to launch a new complimentary car locator service within the My Disney Experience.

“Car locator is a complimentary feature that uses location technology to find and save your parking details. The feature functions best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications on your mobile device,” Disney explained on its blog. “All you have to do is open your My Disney Experience app and tap the car locator card on your home screen—or you can use the Feature menu for access.”

Disney said the service will be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney water parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

This new service is just one of several additions in the My Disney Experience app. Guests can use the app for mobile merchandise checkout, mobile food ordering and direct-to-room service at Disney resort hotels.

Disney said the complimentary car feature will be available at Walt Disney World this summer.

