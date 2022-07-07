New cheese shop coming to Winter Park. Here’s when it’s opening

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Central Florida’s list of fine cheese mongers is about to get a little longer with a new shop opening in Winter Park.

Simply Cheese is getting ready to open its doors at 2258 Aloma Ave.

The store bills itself as “A place for cheese lovers, cheese-thusiasts, novice cheesers, and everyone in between to enjoy simply, cheese.”

According to its social media, Simply Cheese is set to hold its grand opening on July 23 and 24.

The store’s website said the shop will boast 40 different cheeses along with olives, pickles and other items for cheese and charcuterie boards.

