New cheese shop coming to Winter Park. Here’s when it’s opening

Simply Cheese opening at 2258 Aloma Ave.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Wheel of cheese. (Pixabay)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Central Florida’s list of fine cheese mongers is about to get a little longer with a new shop opening in Winter Park.

Simply Cheese is getting ready to open its doors at 2258 Aloma Ave.

The store bills itself as “A place for cheese lovers, cheese-thusiasts, novice cheesers, and everyone in between to enjoy simply, cheese.”

According to its social media, Simply Cheese is set to hold its grand opening on July 23 and 24.

The store’s website said the shop will boast 40 different cheeses along with olives, pickles and other items for cheese and charcuterie boards.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

