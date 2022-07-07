Michigan-based gourmet hot dog spot coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Michigan restaurant that has been feeding gourmet hot dogs to hungry Yoopers is now getting ready to open its first Florida location in Orlando.

Dusty’s Gourmet Dog House is opening up inside the Marketplace at Avalon Park, according to a news release.

Dusty’s is set to open inside the food hall in early August, the release said.

According to the company, the restaurant is being opened by Sean McCartney.

“I have enjoyed being a part of this family and pet-friendly community since the early 2000′s and have been looking for an opportunity to be able to bring a business close to home,” McCartney said in the release. “The Marketplace felt like a natural fit for this community-minded concept with a great menu.”

Dusty’s is based out of St. Ignace, Michigan — which is the only other location of the restaurant.

In addition to hot dogs, the menu also includes smash burgers, street tacos and an assortment of sides including tots, fries and mac and cheese.

