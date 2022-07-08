Cheese-foam tea, anyone? Taiwanese chain Happy Lemon opening 1st Florida location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Taiwanese tea chain is getting ready to open its first Florida location in Orlando near the campus of the University of Central Florida.

Happy Lemon is hosting its grand opening Saturday and Sunday at 11565 University Blvd., according to its Facebook page.

To celebrate the occasion, the restaurant is selling buy one, get one boba teas as well as giving a tote bag to its first 100 customers.

According to the company’s website, Happy Lemon was founded in Taiwan in 2006 and became a hit with its salted cheese-foam tea.

The restaurant’s menu also consists of a variety of other teas, boba teas, smoothies and bubble waffles.

The chain has more than 2,000 locations across 21 countries, according to its website.

