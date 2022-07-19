Orlando police chief amends his retirement date, leaving department sooner

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Chief amended his retirement date on Tuesday due to an accepted job offer, according to the City of Orlando.

Chief Orlando Rolón said his new retirement date will be effective on July 31, after he accepted a new job starting in September.

He said he will provide more details during the Change of Command Ceremony on Aug. 24.

Rolón submitted his retirement letter to the mayor’s office on May 4 and he intended to previously retire on Nov. 1, one week before his 30th anniversary since he started at the Orlando Police Department.

“Thank you for all the years we have shared in our mission to keep our citizens safe and informed.” Rolón wrote in an email. “I can honestly say I have truly enjoyed working with you and I wish you all the best.”

Rolón served three years as the city’s police chief and will be succeeded by Deputy Chief Eric Smith.

