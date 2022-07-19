Florida Black coalition ramps up get out the vote efforts ahead of midterms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The deadline to register to vote in time for the Florida primary election is July 25, and Black voting advocates are gearing up to get people ready to vote in August and November.

Equal Ground Florida is a Black-led, nonpartisan effort to build the Black vote and Black voter power in the state. It’s a coalition of voting advocates, faith leaders and program directors for historically Black colleges and universities.

The group is launching its Vote for Black Lives campaign, which includes mobilizing HBCUs and Black organizations, training poll monitors and increase Black voter participation.

According to Florida Division of Elections data, there more than 1.9 million Black voters in Florida. While Black voters had record turnout in the 2020 elections, turnout tends to be lower for midterm elections.

Equal Ground said the rights of Black voters are being threatened by Florida Republican efforts to tighten voter laws, particularly vote-by-mail restrictions, even though the state experienced almost no issues with voting in 2020.

Equal Ground also wants to use the recent congressional redistricting by Florida Republicans, which potentially shifted one to two Congressional districts away from minority representation, to motivate Black voters to turn out to the polls this year in higher numbers.

Check out the Real Talk, Real Solutions podcast in the media player below: