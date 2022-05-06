Orlando police chief announces retirement in letter to mayor’s office

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Chief of Police Orlando Rolón submitted his retirement letter to the mayor’s office Wednesday after nearly four years in the position.

In the letter, Rolón said he intends to officially retire on Nov. 1, one week before his 30th anniversary since he started in the Orlando Police Department as an officer.

Rolón did not say specifically why he is stepping down, though he cited the numerous challenges he and his department faced, including COVID-19, social unrest and demonstrations in Orlando.

“Thank you, the members of Orlando Police Department, city council, and the entire community for allowing me to serve in this role for 4 years. It has been an amazing and rewarding journey during my career with the Orlando Police Department. Thank you for this honor,” Rolón wrote in the letter.

Under Rolón, OPD established various community peacekeeping groups and a youth outreach program, as well as the first Real Time Crime Center, which gave officers access to a multitude of cameras across the community to help with investigations.

Rolón’s last official day of work will be Aug. 19.

News 6 has uploaded Rolón’s retirement letter for you to read below: