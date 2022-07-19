Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month is set to return in August, giving people the chance to eat three-course meals at some of the area’s best restaurants for $40 per person.

The event, now in its 17th year, is set to begin on Aug. 26 and run until Oct. 2, according to Visit Orlando. The tourism agency said it has 102 restaurants participating this year.

Participating restaurants will offer a special three-course, fixed-price menus consisting of an appetizer, an entrée and a dessert.

Magical Dining is seeing a slight price increase this year. Last year, each customer was charged $37. This year, the price has gone up by $3 per person.

Visit Orlando plans to donate $1 of every sale to The Able Trust “which works to help expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.”

Visit Orlando said it has 16 new restaurants joining Magical Dining Month this year.

Also, for the first time, the list includes six restaurants recently recognized by the Michelin Guide:

Four Flamingos, A Richard Blaise Florida Kitchen

Kabooki Sushi

Maxine’s on Shine

The Ravenous Pig

The Strand Food & Drink

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen

