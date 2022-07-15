Boston-based chain bringing New York-style bagels to Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Big Apple-style bagels made by a Beantown-based chain are making their way to the Sunshine State for the first time.

The Bagel Shop is opening its only location outside of Massachusetts in Winter Park.

According to the company’s website, the store is opening at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave., next to Tin & Taco and caddy corner from Ethos Vegan Kitchen.

The website does not give a specific opening date or timetable, only that the restaurant is “coming soon.”

The Winter Park location will be the fifth location overall for the chain.

The Bagel Shop first opened in Boston in 2015, according to its website.

In addition to a variety of bagels and spreads, the menu also includes coffee, breakfast and lunch sandwiches as well as pizza bagels.

