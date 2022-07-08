Melbourne police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery

Photo provided by Melbourne Police of an unidentified suspect in an attempted bank robbery Friday, July 8.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank near Melbourne Square Friday morning.

The Melbourne Police Department shared surveillance pictures of the man, who officers said walked directly up to a clerk and demanded cash before running away when the employee immediately called for help.

Pictures show the man entered the bank wearing a gaiter, sunglasses, a Bass Pro Shop ballcap and a sportscoat.

Surveillance photo of a would-be bank robber. (Melbourne Police Department)

The man did not take any money from the store, located at 1970 W. New Haven Ave.

Anyone with information that could help Melbourne police identify the man is urged to call the department at (321) 608-6731, or Crimeline at 1 (800) 423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

No other details were shared.

