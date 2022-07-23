80º

Local News

Man dies after falling onto Orange County road, getting run over, FHP says

18-year-old was riding electric skateboard when he fell, troopers say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Troy Campbell, Reporter

Tags: Orange County, Crash
A man died after falling onto an Orange County road and hitting his head before he was run over by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after falling onto an Orange County road and hitting his head before he was run over by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 18-year-old from Oviedo was riding along McCulloch Road east of Shadow Creek Circle when he fell just before 6 a.m.

[TRENDING: LISTEN: Massive gator unleashes vicious roar while being wrangled in Florida | Longwood girl plays dead after father slashed her throat, killed sister, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said the man was left laying in the outside lane of travel when a 2012 Dodge Charger, also traveling east, ran over the 18-year-old.

The driver, a 22-year-old from Tallahassee, told investigators he felt the collision but did not realize he had hit a person, according to a news release.

The driver returned to the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, troopers said.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the woman who identified herself as the teen’s mother on social media, her son — Keagan — graduated from Haggerty High School in May. She wrote a post in a private Oviedo Facebook group stating that he had plans to attend classes in fall to become a firefighter paramedic.

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream posted on social media that they would be closed Monday due to the sudden passing of a team member. A sign on the door read, “We will be closed today in loving memory of Keagan.”

When News 6 went to the crash site Monday evening, several people were seen placing flowers. One person who identified themselves as a friend of Keagan’s said that given how recent the tragedy is, it is still too soon for them to talk about it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email

Troy graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He has reported on Mexican drug cartel violence on the El Paso/ Juarez border, nuclear testing facilities at the Idaho National Laboratory and severe Winter weather in Michigan.

email

facebook

twitter