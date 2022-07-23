Man dies after falling onto Orange County road, getting run over, FHP says

A man died after falling onto an Orange County road and hitting his head before he was run over by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after falling onto an Orange County road and hitting his head before he was run over by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 18-year-old from Oviedo was riding along McCulloch Road east of Shadow Creek Circle when he fell just before 6 a.m.

Investigators said the man was left laying in the outside lane of travel when a 2012 Dodge Charger, also traveling east, ran over the 18-year-old.

The driver, a 22-year-old from Tallahassee, told investigators he felt the collision but did not realize he had hit a person, according to a news release.

The driver returned to the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, troopers said.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the woman who identified herself as the teen’s mother on social media, her son — Keagan — graduated from Haggerty High School in May. She wrote a post in a private Oviedo Facebook group stating that he had plans to attend classes in fall to become a firefighter paramedic.

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream posted on social media that they would be closed Monday due to the sudden passing of a team member. A sign on the door read, “We will be closed today in loving memory of Keagan.”

When News 6 went to the crash site Monday evening, several people were seen placing flowers. One person who identified themselves as a friend of Keagan’s said that given how recent the tragedy is, it is still too soon for them to talk about it.

