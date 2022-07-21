88º

Man dies after being found injured at Orange County plaza

Deputies launch death investigation at plaza on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died after being found unresponsive early Thursday at an Orange County plaza, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 3:45 a.m. to the Bravo supermarket on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road for an emergency and found a man in his 40s who had been injured.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said they have no information about a possible assailant.

No other details have been released.

