Report: Merritt Island woman accused of pepper-spraying Asian women in New York City arrested on hate-crime charges

NEW YORK – A Florida woman accused of using pepper spray on a group of Asian women in New York City has been arrested on several hate-crime charges, according to CBS News.

The CBS report, citing the New York Police Department, said Madeline Barker, 47, of Merritt Island, got into a “verbal altercation” and made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on four women in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood on June 11.

No other details about the altercation were immediately released.

Barker was arrested on two counts of assault as a hate crime, two counts of attempted assault as a hate crime and four counts of harassment as a hate crime, according to the report.

The victims were not seriously injured, according to police.

The NYPD said the incident was captured on video.